Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
Mason Laaksonen scores hat trick to lift Eagles past Marymount 5-0
College Men's Soccer

Embry-Riddle's Mason Laaksonen recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Marymount California on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Prescott. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

Embry-Riddle's Mason Laaksonen recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Marymount California on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Prescott. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 12:01 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Mason Laaksonen recorded a hat trick, Sebastian Aguas added a score and the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team grabbed its third victory in their last four matches with a 5-0 shutout over Marymount California on Sunday afternoon.

Laaksonen scored all three of his goals in the second half for Embry-Riddle (7-3-1, 3-1 Cal Pac), which outshot the Mariners 17-5, including a 10-0 shots-on-goal difference, and improved to 4-0-1 at home this season.

In their last three victories, the Eagles have shut out their opponents 11-0.

Aguas began the Eagles’ scoring with a goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Chiedu Ikeme. After grabbing a 1-0 lead before halftime, Laaksonen scored in the 55th, 79th and 82nd minutes.

The fifth goal came in the 58th minute as an own goal for Embry-Riddle.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle travels to La Sierra on Friday, Oct. 11. Official start time is set for 2 p.m. Arizona time.

Marymount California (4-4-1, 1-1-1 Cal Pac) is scheduled to host Simpson at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

