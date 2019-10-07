Mason Laaksonen scores hat trick to lift Eagles past Marymount 5-0

PRESCOTT — Mason Laaksonen recorded a hat trick, Sebastian Aguas added a score and the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team grabbed its third victory in their last four matches with a 5-0 shutout over Marymount California on Sunday afternoon.

Laaksonen scored all three of his goals in the second half for Embry-Riddle (7-3-1, 3-1 Cal Pac), which outshot the Mariners 17-5, including a 10-0 shots-on-goal difference, and improved to 4-0-1 at home this season.

In their last three victories, the Eagles have shut out their opponents 11-0.

Aguas began the Eagles’ scoring with a goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Chiedu Ikeme. After grabbing a 1-0 lead before halftime, Laaksonen scored in the 55th, 79th and 82nd minutes.

The fifth goal came in the 58th minute as an own goal for Embry-Riddle.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle travels to La Sierra on Friday, Oct. 11. Official start time is set for 2 p.m. Arizona time.

Marymount California (4-4-1, 1-1-1 Cal Pac) is scheduled to host Simpson at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

