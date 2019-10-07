Mason Laaksonen scores hat trick to lift Eagles past Marymount 5-0
College Men's Soccer
PRESCOTT — Mason Laaksonen recorded a hat trick, Sebastian Aguas added a score and the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team grabbed its third victory in their last four matches with a 5-0 shutout over Marymount California on Sunday afternoon.
Laaksonen scored all three of his goals in the second half for Embry-Riddle (7-3-1, 3-1 Cal Pac), which outshot the Mariners 17-5, including a 10-0 shots-on-goal difference, and improved to 4-0-1 at home this season.
In their last three victories, the Eagles have shut out their opponents 11-0.
Aguas began the Eagles’ scoring with a goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Chiedu Ikeme. After grabbing a 1-0 lead before halftime, Laaksonen scored in the 55th, 79th and 82nd minutes.
The fifth goal came in the 58th minute as an own goal for Embry-Riddle.
UP NEXT
Embry-Riddle travels to La Sierra on Friday, Oct. 11. Official start time is set for 2 p.m. Arizona time.
Marymount California (4-4-1, 1-1-1 Cal Pac) is scheduled to host Simpson at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: