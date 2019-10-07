Letter: Time to go

Editor:

Many people wonder why anyone still supports Trump after three years of daily scandal, corruption, lies, cover up, ineptitude, crudity; and now treason.

History teaches that when societies suffer from fear and anxiety, they often turn to autocrats or dictators offering simplistic comforting solutions, while transferring blame to outsiders. It never works out well. Think Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Mugabe, Bashir, Amin and the Kims.

Americans turned to Trump over anxieties about rapid changes in society and loss of blue-collar manufacturing jobs. He has failed his supporters.

Trump is Hitler lite. He doesn’t kill; but incites others to violence. He foments the basest instincts of whites, prompting bigotry against and denigration of minorities. He conned the working poor to believe job losses are due to China and Mexico, when most job losses are from robotics and automation imposed by plutocrats like himself to cut labor costs. He conned his base into denying climate science to placate the fossil fuel industry. He ran on draining the swamp and turned it into a cesspool.

Former House Speaker Ryan stated that Trump knows nothing about governing. It is time for Trump to go.

Roger Fairfield

Prescott