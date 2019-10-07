OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: More on water

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 10:09 p.m.

Editor:

Water is scarce – scarcer yet with each new development within the city limits.

The Big Chino Pipeline is not a rational solution – period. Juggling paper water does not create water, it simply accommodates additional growth in an overbuilt environment. Yet the Prescott City Council is entertaining a new policy to provide water to developments outside the city limits. The proposed legislation should be denied.

Unfortunately, it appears that the council may approve this legislation to the detriment of the current tax paying citizens of the city and the environment. To mitigate the impacts of approving this legislation, at minimum, the following stipulations should be attached to any development that derives benefit.

1 - The developer and buyers of the property or lots agree in perpetuity to annex when determined feasible by the city.

2 - The developer shall construct all required infrastructure including excess capacity for the future service area as determined by the town engineers.

3 - All water and associated rates and fees shall be double the rates paid by in city residents and businesses.

Such stipulations don’t justify providing water to out-of-jurisdiction development, they merely attempt to mitigate the impacts of such a policy.

Gerald Stricklin

Prescott

