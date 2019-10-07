OFFERS
Get tickets to the musical 'We Will Rock You,' Oct. 14

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 12:02 p.m.

The musical We Will Rock You will be performing at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 North Main Street in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

We Will Rock You - The Musical on Tour - Sizzle Reel by We Will Rock You Touring

We Will Rock You is a fun and quirky musical that features over 24 of Queen’s Greatest Hits. Come and see Galileo and Scaramouche, join the Bohemians on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n roll.

Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

