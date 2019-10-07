Get tickets to the musical 'We Will Rock You,' Oct. 14
The musical We Will Rock You will be performing at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 North Main Street in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
We Will Rock You is a fun and quirky musical that features over 24 of Queen’s Greatest Hits. Come and see Galileo and Scaramouche, join the Bohemians on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n roll.
Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: