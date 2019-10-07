Forest Service’s Chino Valley Ranger District closing until 2020 for renovations

Prescott National Forest’s Chino Valley Ranger District office, located at 735 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, will be closed for renovations starting Oct. 21, according to a Prescott National Forest news release.

While closed, the district’s customer service operations will be conducted at the Bradshaw Ranger District, located at 344 South Cortez in Prescott, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Such services include permits, passes, maps and other public business. The Bradshaw office can be reached by calling 928-443-8000.

Customer services out of Chino Valley are expected to resume sometime in early 2020, according to the release.

The Chino Valley Ranger District’s annual Christmas tree sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Prescott National Forest supervisor’s office, located at 2971 Willow Creek Rd., Bldg. 4, in Prescott, the release states.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely said.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest Service.