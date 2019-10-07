OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Democrat Kelly outraises GOP's McSally in Arizona Senate bid

Mark Kelly, left, has outraised Republican Sen. Martha McSally, right, for the third straight quarter in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races. (Kelly photo, Les Stukenberg/Courier)/McSally photo,Associated Press)

Mark Kelly, left, has outraised Republican Sen. Martha McSally, right, for the third straight quarter in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races. (Kelly photo, Les Stukenberg/Courier)/McSally photo,Associated Press)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 3:17 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly has outraised Republican Sen. Martha McSally for the third straight quarter in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races.

Kelly's campaign said Monday he raised $5.5 million between July and September and had about $9.5 million in the bank at the end of the reporting period.

That brings his total fundraising for the race to nearly $14 million, a massive haul for a first-time candidate that will help the retired astronaut introduce himself to voters.

McSally's campaign says she raised more than $3 million during the period and had $5.6 million in the bank. She's raised about $11 million in total for the campaign so far.

Neither candidate released data on spending.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

McSally, Kelly raise $13.9M for anticipated 2020 Senate race
Mark Kelly announces run for McCain Senate seat in Arizona
McSally gets GOP primary challenger in Arizona Senate race
McSally, Sinema face each other in Arizona Senate debate
Reaction from McSally’s appointment by Gov. Ducey

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries