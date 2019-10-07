Democrat Kelly outraises GOP's McSally in Arizona Senate bid
PHOENIX — Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly has outraised Republican Sen. Martha McSally for the third straight quarter in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races.
Kelly's campaign said Monday he raised $5.5 million between July and September and had about $9.5 million in the bank at the end of the reporting period.
That brings his total fundraising for the race to nearly $14 million, a massive haul for a first-time candidate that will help the retired astronaut introduce himself to voters.
McSally's campaign says she raised more than $3 million during the period and had $5.6 million in the bank. She's raised about $11 million in total for the campaign so far.
Neither candidate released data on spending.
