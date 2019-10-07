Calling all veterans: Share your stories with the Courier in 2019
The Daily Courier wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.
Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos may send their information by email to editorial@prescottaz.com.
Or veterans may bring or mail their information to: Courier Veterans Day Tribute, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.
All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition.
Submissions must include the veteran’s full name; city or town of residence; dates of service in the U.S. military; branch of service; military rank; medals and commendations; and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.
For more information, call Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.
