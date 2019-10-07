Black Canyon City man arrested after allegedly firing shots in his neighborhood

Frightened residents in the area of Spencer St. and Albins Way in Black Canyon City called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots Saturday evening, Oct. 5, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Deputies responded to the property where the shots were reportedly coming from and found Dennis Lintz, 69, seated on the passenger side of a van, YCSO reported.

They told Lintz to show his hands and step out of the van, but Lintz didn’t comply, the release states. Deputies noted in their report that Lintz appeared “very intoxicated and was slurring his words.” They also noticed a firearm by his feet.

The deputies ended up physically pulling Lintz out of the van, for he claimed he had done nothing wrong and refused to say anything else, YCSO reported. Two drug pipes with methamphetamine residue were then found inside the van.

Deputies seized the loaded firearm and found two bullet casings on the ground outside, one near the front of the van and the other near the rear, YCSO reported.

Several witnesses were then interviewed, including a friend of Lintz who was visiting at the time and saw Lintz shoot a round into his home, according to the release. Deputies found two bullet holes in the building, verifying what neighbors had reported and the evidence recovered.

Lintz was arrested for charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, use of deadly weapon during commission of a felony, discharge firearm in town limits and possession of drug paraphernalia. Since he was already a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm, he is also facing the charge of prohibited possessor. Lintz was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.