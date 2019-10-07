OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Black Canyon City man arrested after allegedly firing shots in his neighborhood
Deputies find two bullet holes in suspect’s home

Dennis Lintz, 69, was arrested after allegedly firing shots in his neighborhood in Black Canyon City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Dennis Lintz, 69, was arrested after allegedly firing shots in his neighborhood in Black Canyon City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 4:37 p.m.

Frightened residents in the area of Spencer St. and Albins Way in Black Canyon City called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots Saturday evening, Oct. 5, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Deputies responded to the property where the shots were reportedly coming from and found Dennis Lintz, 69, seated on the passenger side of a van, YCSO reported.

They told Lintz to show his hands and step out of the van, but Lintz didn’t comply, the release states. Deputies noted in their report that Lintz appeared “very intoxicated and was slurring his words.” They also noticed a firearm by his feet.

The deputies ended up physically pulling Lintz out of the van, for he claimed he had done nothing wrong and refused to say anything else, YCSO reported. Two drug pipes with methamphetamine residue were then found inside the van.

Deputies seized the loaded firearm and found two bullet casings on the ground outside, one near the front of the van and the other near the rear, YCSO reported.

Several witnesses were then interviewed, including a friend of Lintz who was visiting at the time and saw Lintz shoot a round into his home, according to the release. Deputies found two bullet holes in the building, verifying what neighbors had reported and the evidence recovered.

Lintz was arrested for charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, use of deadly weapon during commission of a felony, discharge firearm in town limits and possession of drug paraphernalia. Since he was already a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm, he is also facing the charge of prohibited possessor. Lintz was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
YCSO still investigating 2017 disappearance of Black Canyon City man
‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
Two burglary suspects arrested at the scene
Two burglary suspects arrested at the scene

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries