Black Canyon City man arrested after allegedly firing shots in his neighborhood
Deputies find two bullet holes in suspect’s home
Frightened residents in the area of Spencer St. and Albins Way in Black Canyon City called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots Saturday evening, Oct. 5, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.
Deputies responded to the property where the shots were reportedly coming from and found Dennis Lintz, 69, seated on the passenger side of a van, YCSO reported.
They told Lintz to show his hands and step out of the van, but Lintz didn’t comply, the release states. Deputies noted in their report that Lintz appeared “very intoxicated and was slurring his words.” They also noticed a firearm by his feet.
The deputies ended up physically pulling Lintz out of the van, for he claimed he had done nothing wrong and refused to say anything else, YCSO reported. Two drug pipes with methamphetamine residue were then found inside the van.
Deputies seized the loaded firearm and found two bullet casings on the ground outside, one near the front of the van and the other near the rear, YCSO reported.
Several witnesses were then interviewed, including a friend of Lintz who was visiting at the time and saw Lintz shoot a round into his home, according to the release. Deputies found two bullet holes in the building, verifying what neighbors had reported and the evidence recovered.
Lintz was arrested for charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, use of deadly weapon during commission of a felony, discharge firearm in town limits and possession of drug paraphernalia. Since he was already a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm, he is also facing the charge of prohibited possessor. Lintz was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: