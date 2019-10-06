OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?

There were more than 85 days of lowered flags in Arizona in 2018, nearly one-fourth of the year. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 12:01 a.m.

In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Thousands attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, held in Washington, D.C.

“Arizona honors the many firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty,” said Ducey. “From the Yarnell 19 to the everyday heroes in our communities, we will never forget their selfless service, bravery in the face of danger and sacrifice to protect all of us.

"Arizona’s prayers are with all of our firefighters and their families this weekend. In honor of our firefighters who have sacrificed their all, I have ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the state Department of Administration.

