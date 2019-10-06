Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Thousands attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, held in Washington, D.C.
“Arizona honors the many firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty,” said Ducey. “From the Yarnell 19 to the everyday heroes in our communities, we will never forget their selfless service, bravery in the face of danger and sacrifice to protect all of us.
"Arizona’s prayers are with all of our firefighters and their families this weekend. In honor of our firefighters who have sacrificed their all, I have ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by the state Department of Administration.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: