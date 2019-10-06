PUSD Student of the Week: Matthias Hayah

Matthias Hayah is the Student of the Week for Prescott Unified School District. His teacher, Miss Williams, wrote:

Matthias is a fourth-grade student at Abia Judd Elementary. He is an excellent Jaguar! Matthias always has a kind word for everybody. He is a sharing, caring machine. He always makes lessons so much fun with his curious and hardworking nature.

Thank you, Matthias, for being at our school! He definitely makes Abia a better place!

Information and photo provided by Prescott Unified School District.