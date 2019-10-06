Prescott Fire Department hosts ‘Littles Fire Academy’
More than 30 of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Littles and Bigs learned about life as a first responder at the Prescott Fire Department’s “Littles Fire Academy” on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“They were able to witness a Native Air helicopter land and were then given a tour by the flight crew,” according to a news release from Paramedic Engineer Conrad Jackson. “Prescott Fire’s Chief Dennis Light even served as a mock patient to demonstrate where the injured party would ride on the helicopter.”
Additionally, attendees were given tours of an engine, a ladder truck and the department’s original 1926 American LaFrance pumper, on which they took rides dressed in firefighting turnout gear and were given the opportunity to shoot cones out of the windows of the training tower with a hose line.
The activities were supported by Prescott Fire Department’s personnel and its Fire Explorer’s youth program. Native Air treated everyone to lunch and Allegra Printing provided T-shirts to the attendees.
Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.
