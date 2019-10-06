Prescott City Council to discuss sewer project, proposed settlement to water service lawsuit Oct. 8

The Prescott City Council will meet at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a study session to then be followed by a voting session in the City Hall council chambers.

One of the key items on the voting session will be a request to award a city contract for just over $10 million to Fann Contracting Inc. in Prescott for the construction of what is known as the Airport Trunk Main Phase 2B project, a 2.5-mile-long sewer main.

The project will be installed on Highway 89 near the milepost at the Kieckhefer Ranch to a point about 500 feet south of Centerforce Drive. The project will include the installation of a future water main crossing Highway 89 A at Larry Caldwell.

This project includes an additional award of just under $400,000 to Lyon Engineering for post design and engineering services, including approval for night construction.

The council, too, will be asked to vote on a proposed settlement agreement with Hidden Heights LLC.

City documents indicate that Hidden Heights sued Prescott in 2016 for $3.5 million. The lawsuit alleged the city breached a 1965 agreement for water service.

The settlement that developed out of mediation in September 2018 is that the city will provide water to the area and that Hidden Heights agrees to connect to sewer when the property is developed and the development will then pay normal rates for impact fees and out-of-city water rates.

The proposed development is approximately 37 units, which would require a total of 6.3 acre feet of water annually.

In the earlier study session, the council will hear from the Prescott Fire Department about its pursuit of national accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence that will include an upcoming site visit.

Fire Chief Dennis Light identifies that this accreditation will “raise the profile” of the agency within the community and establishes an “agency-wide culture of continuous improvement.”

The process, too, offers independent verification of the department’s operations and provides tangible data and information about its work to city leaders.

“Accreditation is to a deviant underhanded way of getting what you need. It is a way of legitimately justifying your needs in a credible manner,” said documents included in the council packet.

The accrediting agency is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to the improvement of fire and emergency service agencies, through self-assessment, accreditation, professional credentialing, emergency management facilitation and other programs.”

To view the City Council agenda and packets, visit the city website at www.prescott-az.gov.