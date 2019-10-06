OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Phoenix police say impaired driver likely caused fatal crash

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 3:39 p.m.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a car crash involving a vehicle being driven by a man who Phoenix police believe was driving impaired.

They say 25-year-old Heather Began was taken to a hospital after Saturday afternoon's collision and was pronounced dead.

Police say the 29-year-old man driving the vehicle that crashed into Began's car was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

The name of the man hasn't been released yet.

Police say investigators believe impairment and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

They say their investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

