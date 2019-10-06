OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
59.0
‘Pedestrian scramble’ test in downtown Prescott extended
Traffic engineers presenting trial results to council Oct. 22

Pedestrians diagonally cross Gurley Street using a new traffic configuration at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma streets in downtown Prescott Friday, Oct. 4. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Pedestrians diagonally cross Gurley Street using a new traffic configuration at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma streets in downtown Prescott Friday, Oct. 4. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 9:04 p.m.

Initially set to run for two weeks, the “pedestrian scramble” being tested at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma streets will now continue until at least Oct. 22.

The new traffic configuration was put in place Sept. 10 to see how it might improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The concept involves periodically stopping all vehicular traffic for 30 to 35 seconds, allowing pedestrians on all four corners of the intersection to walk at the same time — diagonally, as well as across the street.

The exclusive pedestrian-crossing time alternates with times of a minute to a minute and a half, during which only vehicular traffic is allowed.

The concept does not allow for mixing of pedestrian and vehicular movement.

City of Prescott officials are seeing if this might eliminate a bottleneck of northbound traffic on Whiskey Row as right- and left-turning cars wait for pedestrians crossing from one side of Gurley to the other.

Build-up to the experiment garnered mostly positive remarks from the public, but since it began, the city has received mix responses.

“There has been a combination of some support for the trial while the call volume received by staff leans toward negative responses,” said Craig Dotseth, Prescott’s public works director.

The primary issue so far appears to be that pedestrians are crossing when they’re not supposed to, Dotseth said.

“In order to effectively and safely test this system, we are asking pedestrians to carefully obey the WALK/DON’T WALK signs,” he said.

Traffic engineers will present the results of the study to the Prescott City Council at a public meeting on Oct. 22.

At that meeting, council members and city staff will discuss the continuation of the scramble use or a return to previous operations of the intersection, Dotseth said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

