Letter: Thoughts on animals

Editor:

I have to add two thoughts to recent Courier articles.

First, nothing that breathes should be left alone in a car in any weather. There have been numerous articles in the Courier showing how fast the temperature in a car rises even in cool weather and even with the windows cracked. Running in to do a quick errand is not always quick and no animal or child should be left waiting in a car even if it is quick.

Second, dogs who are afraid of thunderstorms can be treated by a veterinarian. It may not totally solve the problem but it helps tremendously. Please seek professional help for your dog(s) if they have this fear.

I want to thank the Courier and the writers for the caring animal articles. And thank you for the pictures of adoptable rescue animals. They really help!

Nancy Vargo

Prescott