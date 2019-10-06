Letter: Thoughts on animals
Editor:
I have to add two thoughts to recent Courier articles.
First, nothing that breathes should be left alone in a car in any weather. There have been numerous articles in the Courier showing how fast the temperature in a car rises even in cool weather and even with the windows cracked. Running in to do a quick errand is not always quick and no animal or child should be left waiting in a car even if it is quick.
Second, dogs who are afraid of thunderstorms can be treated by a veterinarian. It may not totally solve the problem but it helps tremendously. Please seek professional help for your dog(s) if they have this fear.
I want to thank the Courier and the writers for the caring animal articles. And thank you for the pictures of adoptable rescue animals. They really help!
Nancy Vargo
Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: