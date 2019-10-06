Letter: Driven by human activity
Editor:
In response to Bozo MacGinty’s letter of Sept. 26: Mr. MacGinty is hanging on to the miniscule percentage of climate scientists who doubt that climate change is partly driven by human activity. Their existence is partially due to financial support by fossil-fuel industries of “denial research”. The fact is that all the actual researchers I know —and I know a lot of them — find that their results fit human exacerbation of the climate-change problem. We can see the global effects already, and locally also as you may have noticed —no matter where you read this.
We have known this was going to happen since the 1960’s, and now it has. It’s high time to get busy. This is not a partisan issue; it’s a long-term survival issue.
Eric Force
Geologist and Republican
Prescott
