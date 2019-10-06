Embry-Riddle makes it five straight with 3-nil win over Marymount
College Women's Soccer
PRESCOTT — Riley Martinson, Ally Leara and Maddy Mak each scored a goal in the second half to lift the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team to its fifth-straight victory in a 3-0 shutout over Marymount California on Sunday afternoon.
Caitlyn Aaron recorded two saves and tallied another shutout in 90 minutes of play between the posts for Embry-Riddle (7-3-2, 4-0 Cal Pac), which outshot the Mariners 24-6.
Martinson tallied the first goal of the day for Embry-Riddle in the 57th minute off an assist from Katy Hyde, while Leara made it 2-0 in the 69th minute. Mak added the third and final goal for the Eagles in the 74th minute.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents 24-3 during the five-match winning streak and are now a perfect 4-0 in Cal Pac play.
UP NEXT
Embry-Riddle hits the road Friday, Oct. 11, as they travel to La Sierra in Riverside, California. Official start time is set for noon.
The Eagles will play Antelope Valley on Sunday, Oct. 13, before returning home for a four-match swing starting Friday, Oct. 18, against Cal State-Maritime.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
