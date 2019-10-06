OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona man cites bullying before allegedly shooting family

Victor Manuel Morales, 26, is accused of fatally shooting his father and wounding his mother and sister. He was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Chandler PD/Courtesy)

Victor Manuel Morales, 26, is accused of fatally shooting his father and wounding his mother and sister. He was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Chandler PD/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 4:28 p.m.

CHANDLER — Police in Chandler say a man accused of fatally shooting his father and wounding his mother and sister claims he has no memory of the incident.

Court documents show 26-year-old Victor Manuel Morales told authorities he remembers fleeing from his family home Friday night and having a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest Saturday.

Police say Morales described his family's alleged continued bullying of him.

Morales was found by authorities in an alley not far from the home where the shooting took place.

Police say they received 911 calls about Morales shooting his father in the head.

They say the sister is hospitalized in critical condition after two emergency surgeries for four gunshot wounds.

The mother had a serious gunshot wound, but is expected to survive.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona man accused of 2nd-degree murder in wife's death
Chandler police searching for suspect after man fatally shot
Police: Road rage eyed in Phoenix shooting that killed 10-year-old
Arizona in Brief: Stolen car suspect is fatally shot by police officer
Arizona in Brief: Police: Phoenix man dies after shooting son, then himself

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries