Arizona man cites bullying before allegedly shooting family
CHANDLER — Police in Chandler say a man accused of fatally shooting his father and wounding his mother and sister claims he has no memory of the incident.
Court documents show 26-year-old Victor Manuel Morales told authorities he remembers fleeing from his family home Friday night and having a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest Saturday.
Police say Morales described his family's alleged continued bullying of him.
Morales was found by authorities in an alley not far from the home where the shooting took place.
Police say they received 911 calls about Morales shooting his father in the head.
They say the sister is hospitalized in critical condition after two emergency surgeries for four gunshot wounds.
The mother had a serious gunshot wound, but is expected to survive.
