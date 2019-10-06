OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 2-out runs in 6th lift LA past Nats 10-4 for 2-1 NLDS lead
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) celebrates his three-run home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Wander Suero with teammates Enrique Hernandez (14) and Max Muncy (13) during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) celebrates his three-run home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Wander Suero with teammates Enrique Hernandez (14) and Max Muncy (13) during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (Julio Cortez/AP)

HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 8:51 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Justin Turner's homer capped a startling and record-setting seven-run rally in the sixth inning as the Dodgers roughed up starter-turned-reliever Patrick Corbin, and Los Angeles beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

Russell Martin and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández added a pair of two-run doubles in the sixth as LA became the first team in major league history to score that many runs in one postseason inning with two outs and two strikes.

The Dodgers can advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive year by closing the best-of-five NLDS in Game 4 at Washington on Monday, when LA sends Rich Hill to the mound against Max Scherzer.

The Dodgers entered the sixth trailing 2-1 after Juan Soto's two-run homer for Washington off eventual winner Hyun-Jin Ryu in the first and Max Muncy's solo shot off Aníbal Sánchez in the fifth.

Sánchez, who struck out nine, was replaced for the sixth by $140 million lefty Corbin, who hadn't made a relief appearance since 2017. He was charged with six runs.

Martin tacked on a two-run homer in the ninth.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
Vizcaino, Braves stop Dodgers 6-5, cut NLDS deficit to 2-1
NLDS Roundup: Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past Nats 6-0 in Game 1
Dodgers beat D-backs 3-2 on HR, tie Arizona atop NL West
NLCS Game 1: Puig, Taylor power Dodgers past Cubs 5-2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries