Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
1,600-pound breeding bull escapes onto streets of Baltimore

An escaped Angus breeding bull crosses North Warwick Avenue near Coppin State University after being shot with several tranquilizer darts, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Baltimore. The bull eventually went down a couple blocks later and was loaded into a trailer. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

An escaped Angus breeding bull crosses North Warwick Avenue near Coppin State University after being shot with several tranquilizer darts, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Baltimore. The bull eventually went down a couple blocks later and was loaded into a trailer. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 6, 2019 11:55 p.m.

BALTIMORE — A 1,600-pound bull escaped from a truck into the streets of Baltimore for several hours.

The Baltimore Sun reported that it took three tranquilizer shots and a crew of zoo officials to recapture the animal on Wednesday.

photo

Baltimore Police tactical team members keep an eye on an escaped Angus breeding bull as it reacts after it was shot with a tranquilizer dart in a field at Coppin State University, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The purebred angus breeding bull broke out of a truck while it was stopped at a red light. A crowd gathered and watched as the animal was eventually corralled.

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe told the newspaper that the “owner of the bull said he doesn’t have the best disposition.”

photo

An escaped Angus breeding bull reacts after getting shot with a tranquilizer dart in a field at Coppin State University, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The bull was from Hedgeapple Farm in Buckeystown. Executive director Scott Barao said the animal was very expensive and thanked police for not shooting it.

He said the bull is “extremely valuable to us and we’re just glad to have him alive.”

photo

An escaped Angus bull looks for an escape after getting shot with a tranquilizer dart in a field at Coppin State University, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

