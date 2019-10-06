1,600-pound breeding bull escapes onto streets of Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 1,600-pound bull escaped from a truck into the streets of Baltimore for several hours.
The Baltimore Sun reported that it took three tranquilizer shots and a crew of zoo officials to recapture the animal on Wednesday.
The purebred angus breeding bull broke out of a truck while it was stopped at a red light. A crowd gathered and watched as the animal was eventually corralled.
Baltimore Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe told the newspaper that the “owner of the bull said he doesn’t have the best disposition.”
The bull was from Hedgeapple Farm in Buckeystown. Executive director Scott Barao said the animal was very expensive and thanked police for not shooting it.
He said the bull is “extremely valuable to us and we’re just glad to have him alive.”
