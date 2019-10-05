OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Seth Hall wins All-Around, advances to National Circuit Finals
Rodeo - 2019 Turquoise Rodeo Circuit

Steer wrestler Grady Gray (center) attempts to take down a steer during the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Doug Courier/Courtesy)

Steer wrestler Grady Gray (center) attempts to take down a steer during the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Doug Courier/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 11:21 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Roper Seth Hall of Las Lunas, New Mexico, won the All-Around buckle at the 2019 Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 5, garnering $5,637 in earnings in tie-down roping and team roping to qualify for nationals.

At a nearly-full Findlay Toyota Center, Hall was one of several contestants to punch their tickets to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo March 21-24, 2020, at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. The National Circuit Finals gathers the champions from all of America’s circuits to compete for the ultimate prize. The Turquoise Circuit covers rodeos in Arizona and New Mexico only.

In team roping Saturday, the header Hall and his heeling partner Trey Blackmore won the average title with a time of 23 seconds on three head.

Entering the Turquoise Circuit Finals, Hall was ranked No. 1 in the circuit’s All-Around standings with nearly $24,000 in earnings.

What follows are the rest of the winners after the third and final performance on Saturday. …

BAREBACK RIDING

Evan Betony of Tonalea, Arizona, won the year-end title and the finals crown with a total of 221.50 points during the two-day Turquoise Circuit Finals. Betony earned $2,580 here for his efforts.

Betony had compiled more than $10,000 before entering the Turquoise Circuit Finals to lead the bareback bronc riding standings.

SADDLE-BRONC RIDING

photo

Leon Fountain makes a saddle-bronc ride during the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Doug Courier/Courtesy)

Leon Fountain of Socorro, New Mexico, who came into the Turquoise Circuit Finals in second place in the saddle-bronc riding standings, won the finals title with 232 points on three head to advance to nationals.

Fountain had racked up more than $7,600 in earnings this season. He won $2,655 here.

Taos Muncy of Corona, New Mexico, won the year-end standings to also qualify. He had nearly $14,700 in earnings going into the circuit finals.

BULL RIDING

Joseph McConnel of Bloomfield, New Mexico, made it a clean sweep on Saturday, winning the year-end standings and the finals for bull riding in the Turquoise Circuit.

McConnel tallied 246 points on three head for $2,749 in earnings here. He strode into the Turquoise Circuit Finals with more than $14,000 in circuit money earned during the season.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, swept the Turquoise Circuit’s year-end and finals titles, compiling a 24.4-second average on three head here for $2,806 in earnings. He had earned more than $15,600 during the season, outlasting Seth Hall and his more than $11,000 haul.

STEER WRESTLING

Trey Nahrgang of Buckeye, who sat in sixth place in the circuit’s steer wrestling standings heading into the Turquoise Circuit Finals, captured the finals crown with an average of 14.5 seconds on three head for $2,806 in earnings.

Trevor Duhon of Phoenix won the year-end title, however. He ended the season with more than $6,900 in earnings.

TEAM ROPING

The team-roping tandem of header Trey Blackmore, from Hillside, Arizona, and heeler Seth Hall won the Turquoise Circuit’s year-end and finals buckles.

Their 23-second average on three head this weekend ensured that they picked up $2,820 each.

STEER ROPING

In a separate competition here on Aug. 3, Garrett Hale of Snyder, Texas, won the year-end buckle and Corey Ross of Liberty Hill, Texas, nabbed the finals buckle in steer roping. Hale won more than $7,700 during the regular season.

WOMEN’S BARREL RACING

Tarryn Lee of St. David, Arizona, won the Turquoise Circuit Finals crown in women’s barrel racing to qualify for nationals.

She posted an average of 43.81 seconds on three head for $2,806 in earnings this weekend.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

More like this story

Seth Hall snares year-end buckle in the all-around; Cutter Parsons wins circuit finals’ all-around award
Tanner Green wins all-around buckle for 1st time at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’
Roper Seth Hall claims all-around rodeo title
Pro Rodeo: Native rodeo stars become role models
Rodeo: Turquoise Circuit Finals begin Thursday at PVEC

