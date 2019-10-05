OFFERS
Police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’

This photo released Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, by the Salem, N.H. Police Department shows vandalism to a stone in group of rock configurations called America's Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. The vandalism was reported to the police Sunday by the property's owners. (Salem Police Department via AP)

This photo released Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, by the Salem, N.H. Police Department shows vandalism to a stone in group of rock configurations called America's Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. The vandalism was reported to the police Sunday by the property's owners. (Salem Police Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

photo

This photo released Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, by the Salem, N.H. Police Department shows a wooden cross with images attached that was suspended between two trees as part in a group of rock configurations called America's Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. The vandalism was reported to the police Sunday by the property's owners. (Salem Police Department via AP)

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.

They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

