Police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’
SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.
The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.
Police also said an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.
They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: