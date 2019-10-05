OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 05
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Rosemarie McBride (Baratta)

Rosemarie McBride (Baratta)

Rosemarie McBride (Baratta)

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 9:16 p.m.

Rosemarie McBride (Baratta), June 18, 1942 to July 15, 2019, passed away at age 77 in Spokane Wash., with her daughter, Shelley, by her side.

Rosemarie was born in Vineland, N.J., and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., with her family, around age 10. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1960; she had a fantastic group of friends throughout her school years, many of whom she stayed very close with into her elderly years. As a young adult Rosemarie enjoyed going to ASU football games, being part of a bowling league, and really enjoyed music and dancing. Throughout the years she became very passionate about traveling and seeing new places; she really enjoyed going on cruises.

Rosemarie retired from Desert Schools Credit Union in 2002 before moving to Prescott, Ariz., where she became involved in many activities. She was an active member of Prescott United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in many church activities as well as being part of many fundraising ventures. She was a member of The Red Hats Society Club and a Lioness for the Lions Club. She really enjoyed her time with friends and loved the RV trips she took with Dick Mason and the RV club they belonged to.

Sadly, Rosemarie suffered from a shower of strokes in 2016 and eventually moved to Spokane, Wash., in December 2017, to be closer to family. While living in Spokane she enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Shelley (Stotts) Clark, (Kendall Clark) and Richard (Rick) Stotts; her three grandchildren, Tanya Schwartz (Jordan Schwartz), Crystal Scioly, and Kaycee Turner; and her three great-grandchildren, Rylee Turner, Remi and Kyler Schwartz; her sister, Delores Faul (Frank Faul), her sister-in law, Kathy Baratta; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Pearl (Moran) Baratta; her brothers, Frank and James Baratta; and her longtime love, Richard Hofer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:00 a.m., at Prescott United Methodist Church, located at 505 W. Gurley St., in Prescott, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Maryann Ayers Hilger
Obituary: Ruth Samantha Wade
Obituary: Rosemary Hoeft
Obituary: Rosemary N. Pearson
Obituary 7/18/05

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries