Obituary: Patricia Ann Allen
Patricia Ann Allen passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family in Kirkland Ariz., at the age of 79.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Allen Sr., of 56 years. Patricia is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Ronnette and spouse Andy; son Gerald and spouse Amy; son Joe Jr.; grandchildren, Christine, Danielle, Kayla, Brittany, Jenny, Kimberly, Zach, Chance, Rayce, Shea and 7 ½ great-grandchildren.
Patricia fought a long 15- plus year battle of dementia, although that never did hinder her beauty, strength and caring heart. Joe and Pat spend a lot of their time between Connecticut and on their ranch in northern California, where they harvested walnuts and pears. They loved having family gatherings and a lot of family memories were made on the ranch. Patricia’s passions were cooking, sewing and caring for her loved ones. “Grammys” caring heart will forever live on through her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be forever missed. Hampton Funeral has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
