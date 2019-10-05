Obituary: Lillian June (June Bug) Cotter

Lillian June (June Bug) Cotter was born November 16th, 1928, in Hayden, Ariz.

She married her first husband, Albert Heck in Prescott, Ariz., in 1946. She had three sons: Richard Heck, Albert Heck and Leonard Heck (deceased). She divorced her first husband. Later she married Vern Cotter and had a daughter, Diana Cotter. June has ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

June was a hard worker and was a seamstress. She was very quick witted and a great joy to be around. She enjoyed the simple things of life. June was very selfless, always doing without for others. She is greatly loved and missed! June loved the Lord with all her heart and soul! She went to heaven September 28th, 2019. A celebration of Lillian’s life will be held at Arizona Pioneer’s Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott, Ariz., on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

