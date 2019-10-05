OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 05
Obituary: Jeanne Vera Sellers

Jeanne Vera Sellers

Jeanne Vera Sellers

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 8:50 p.m.

Jeanne Vera Sellers passed away in Prescott, Ariz., on September 14th, 2019, with her loving husband, Doug, and family by her side.

She was born in Barberton, Ohio, to August and Vera Sarko. Jeanne is survived by her children, Lori (Bill) of Cottonwood, Ariz., Scott (Sheri) Sellers of Carmichael, Calif., Cheryl Sellers of Prescott, Ariz.; and grandchildren Lindsey, Victoria, Andrew, Bethany, Alex; and beloved niece Nancy. Jeanne’s memberships include Designing Women, Northwest Quilter’s Guild, and American Quilters Society. She enjoyed creating quilts and collecting classic dolls and miniatures. Some of her special creative moments included a “best of Show” in the wearable category at the Pacific Northwest Quiltfest and her quilt creation featured in the publication Artful Log Cabin Quilts.

A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Ariz., 86303, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jeanne’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

