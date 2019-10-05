Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, the heavens got a lot more feisty, fun and free spirited when Dr. David Charles Duncan’s, larger-than-life persona, indelible spirit, masterful storytelling and big-hearted generosity passed from this life to soar and run free.

Born in Gary, Indiana, on October 26, 1942 to John and Eva Duncan, “little David,” as his siblings, Carole (Don) Moore, John (Cleo) Duncan and Deanna Brown affectionately called him, livened up the Duncan Family immediately. The stories and escapades of “little David” are endless.

David met his lifelong love, Carmella Paxhia at Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana, and they persevered and triumphed together through David’s undergraduate (BA, Physics) and School of Medicine experiences at Indiana University - Bloomington, medical internship at Maricopa County Hospital, and medical service during the Vietnam War. In 1973, they launched a successful medical practice in Prescott, Arizona.

Throughout his life, David had many titles - son, brother, husband, father, doctor, Vietnam veteran, “disruptor,” best friend, counselor, sports aficionado, “old soul,” etc... and his love, magnanimity and fearlessness were woven through every tiny and huge impact he had on everyone he touched.

Whether he was saving a jockey at the racetrack, cracking a joke while stitching up an ER patient, cheering on his kids at their countless sporting events, visiting a patient at their home, just to “check on how they are doing,” or bumping into people with his wheelchair at Pasquale’s Place, there was never a dull moment with Dr. Duncan.

Dr. David Duncan is loved very much and survived by his wife, Carmella Duncan; children, Shannon Scutari (Chip), David P. Duncan (Elke), Scott Duncan, Erin Duncan-Davidson, John Duncan and Summer Brooks Hicks and grandchildren Karly Davidson, Riley Steinmetz, Jordan Davidson, Nick Scutari-Dunn, Katharine Wilhelmsen, Leonie Duncan, Aidan Duncan, Myra Duncan, Gracie Davidson, Owen Duncan, Sophia Davidson, Rhys Duncan, Miles Scutari and Annika Duncan.

Please join us in celebrating Dr. Duncan’s life on October 12, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona, 10:00 a.m. visitation at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 So. Cortez Street, 1:00 p.m. memorial service at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street with graveside service immediately following at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dr. David Duncan to Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona 86301 and/or Voluntary Arizona Service – Northern Arizona Hospital, 500 N. Hwy 89, Prescott, Arizona 86313.

Hampton Funeral Home is entrusted with the final arrangements.

