OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 05
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: David Van Gorder

David Van Gorder

David Van Gorder

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 9:08 p.m.

David Van Gorder, “My angel, David Van Gorder, left us on Thursday, September 26, 2019 to finally run free in Heaven. He was a quadriplegic for 54 years and we met 31 years ago and he has been my sweetheart ever since.”

David Van Gorder was born on May 22, 1943, in Van Nuys, Calif. He played and grew up like any other little boy.

At the age of 22, in 1965, he was in a construction accident and fell off a roof and broke his neck. He eventually went back to school, taking one class at a time which took him 16 years, ultimately receiving his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.

This just proves his determination and stamina in living life to its fullest, despite his limitations. As a psychologist and renowned artist, he demonstrated and illustrated his desire to learn, help others, and teach.

Mary and David were married in Northridge, Calif., Sept. 28, 1991. He leaves behind his wife, Mary; two stepchildren, Angel Gobert and Shawn Sholtis and their families and his brothers, Robert and James Van Gorder and their families.

Throughout his many years, he has touched so many people with his kindness and great attitude. Thank you all who have reached out and loved him throughout the years. Your support for us both has been overwhelming.

“David, I will miss you. Good night my sweet angel. I love you.”

His memorial service will be October 18 at 2:00 p.m., at The Unity Church of Prescott, 145 Arizona St., Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to: Disabled American Veterans, 726 W. Gurley St. Prescott 86305 or Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott 86301.

Note on memo of check: In memory of David Van Gorder.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott man turns accident into art
Prescott artist's background gives him instinctive ability to capture emotion on canvas
Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
Communication workshop for couples on offer
Obituary: James Charles Hubbard

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries