Obituary: Anita Carol (Rhoton) Nye

Anita Carol (Rhoton) Nye was born August 30th, 1936, to Ernest and Mattie Rhoton in Temple Hill, Ky. She passed peacefully at home on September 28th, 2019. Carol as she liked to be addressed, was the middle child of three daughters born to the Rhoton’s.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, her older sister Ruth, and her daughter Pameila Eileen (Nye) Dunaway.

Carol’s greatest blessings in life were her loving family. She is survived by her husband John L. Nye; her younger sister Shirley; her two sons James K. Nye and John L. Nye Jr.; her six grand-children Tanya, Danielle, Apreel, Dustin, David, and Ashley; her six great-grand-children Cody, Cameron, Passion, Tyson, Avery, and David Jr. Carol attended elementary and high school in Divernon, Ill., along with her future husband John Nye. The two were married in 1954 in Pawnee, Ill. Their union was blessed with three beautiful devoted children. The family made their home in Divernon before moving to Vivian, La. After two years they moved to Springfield, Ill., where they resided until 1964 when they moved to Phoenix, Ariz. Carol worked in quality control at Motorola Inc. for 20 years to help support the family. After the children were grown, Carol and John moved to Prescott, Ariz., where they worked side by side as Realtors. Carol accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and never wavered in her faith. She served him in various church capacities and other Christian endeavors. One of her most cherished blessings was to be a counselor at a Billy Graham crusade in New Orleans, La., that also featured guests such as President George Bush and Johnny and June Cash.

To say that Carol will be missed by those who knew her is an understatement, however we share in the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Savior in a much better place far removed from the physical pain of the rheumatoid arthritis she suffered with here on earth. She lived a full life and many people were blessed by her presence here on earth.

No services will be held at this time, only a private cremation for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Carol’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.