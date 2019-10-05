Man brandishes gun in dispute over parking spot, police allege

COTTONWOOD - Wednesday, at about 1:50 p.m., Cottonwood Police officers responded to the 900 block of South Main Street for a reported weapons offense.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Jonathan M. Schoenhardt of Cottonwood for aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man over a parking dispute.

Schoenhardt allegedly pointed a Sig Sauer 5.56 mm pistol at the victim.

The dispute was because the victim allegedly parked in Schoenhardt’s spot, although it was in a dirt lot and there were no assigned parking spaces, the police reported.

Schoenhardt was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on one count of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon, a felony.

Information provided by Cottonwood Police; first published by the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier.