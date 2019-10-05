Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A lost dog who belonged to a Los Angeles-area family has been found in southern New Mexico followed a three-state journey.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Bella was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a college student took the young husky to an expo and discovered she was chipped.
New Mexico State University student Juan Treto says he had been taken care of the dog for six weeks after the dog showed near his home.
It turns out Bella had traveled around 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) from Southern California to southern New Mexico.
Bella’s original owner, Jessica Smith, says her two daughters had been heartbroken the dog was lost and thought they’d never see her again.
The dog has been reunited with the family.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: