Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 06
Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A lost dog who belonged to a Los Angeles-area family has been found in southern New Mexico followed a three-state journey.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Bella was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a college student took the young husky to an expo and discovered she was chipped.

New Mexico State University student Juan Treto says he had been taken care of the dog for six weeks after the dog showed near his home.

It turns out Bella had traveled around 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) from Southern California to southern New Mexico.

Bella’s original owner, Jessica Smith, says her two daughters had been heartbroken the dog was lost and thought they’d never see her again.

The dog has been reunited with the family.

