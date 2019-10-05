Letter: Talking points
Editor: James Kimes’ response (Sept. 17) to Mr. Kilbourne’s letter to the editor is a perfect example of what Mr. Kilbourne was stating originally. Mr. Kimes’ letter was full of hate-filled statements of which none are true, only made-up talking points from the biased liberal media.
I think that I could substitute President Obama’s name for President Trump and the statements would be more accurate, and I think that will be proven true later by historians.
Mr. Kimes states that the Secretary of Education had no educational experience. So then why does Congress make laws effecting education when most of them have no educational experience?
John Beal
Dewey
