Letter: Californication

Editor:Regarding the article in the Courier, “City of Tucson could lose $100M if it becomes sanctuary city,” the City of Tucson’s leaders should take a road trip to Portland and San Francisco before making this decision and report back to all residents ... with extensive dated photos.

Portland used to be a wonderful downtown city that I visited often as I had a lot of family living there. Now, I will not travel there at all; it is a cesspool. Same goes for SF, the used-to-be wonderful city that Tony Bennett sang about. Now, you could not pay my wife or I to visit there.

Make the right decision, Tucson — don’t Californicate Arizona!

Pete Williams

Prescott