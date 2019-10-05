Embezzler sent to jail after she’s caught playing bingo
STANTON, Mich. — A woman convicted of embezzling money from two cemeteries has been sent to jail after she was discovered playing bingo at an American Legion hall in western Michigan.
The Daily News reports that Donna Mae Goodsell violated probation by spending money on bingo when she owes $19,000 to two townships in Montcalm County. Chief assistant prosecutor Christopher Hekman says Goodsell was specifically ordered to stay away from bingo games.
Hekman tells the newspaper that Goodsell was ordered to jail for 90 days last week. A call to her attorney wasn’t answered Wednesday.
Goodsell was cemetery sexton for Day and Evergreen townships. In 2018, she pleaded no contest to embezzlement.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: