OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 05
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Roadwork, like burns, raises ire of public

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Beyond the weather, if two seasons exist each year in the Prescott area they are prescribed burns and roadwork.

As we highlighted this past week in this space, prescribed burns have begun again this month — with firefighters working to get rid of piles of undergrowth they have accumulated while cleaning the forest. It is not the first period of burning this year; in fact, 2019 has seen much more of this work than previously.

Ultimately, that is good for the most part, as each burn brings us closer to safety in the forest and for those who live among the trees. It is the smoke that we must avoid.

However, roadwork continues to be a major annoyance for the driving public. Case in point is a comment that came into the Courier this past week:

“What mental genius decided to begin construction on Outer Loop Road simultaneously with construction on Williamson Valley Road? … taxpayers out Williamson Valley can no longer go to town without sitting in line for said zones!”

The Outer Loop roadwork (one of that area’s exits) was completed quickly, and the Williamson Valley Road project (the other way into town) continues at a snail’s pace. But we wonder too how much is too much when we read that beginning Oct. 8 traffic on Highway 89 between Deep Well Ranch and Highway 89A will be compromised by road and traffic signal work there.

The simple answer is that temperatures are right.

With no rain in the forecast, along with heat during the day and cool nights, fall is the time for roadwork — ahead of what comes with winter.

It is all inevitable and requires the driving public to do one of two things — or both:

• Regularly check the news for updates and warnings of delays and projects — dCourier.com has regular posts for these; and,

• Leave earlier than normal to allow time for delays, which feel like forever but generally span only 3 to 10 minutes.

Ours is not a perfect world, sometimes clouded by smoke and vehicles sitting in long lines. Yet, each is a necessary evil.

We wouldn’t want to risk a dangerous blaze because of neglect, and if we were involved in a crash — for lack of fixing potholes and pavement — then we would be even more upset.

Stay safe out there.

— The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescribed burns continue in Prescott area
Roadwork in Brief: Williamson Valley Road safety improvements, chip seal roadwork, Willow Creek bridge repair on Iron Springs Road in Prescott and more
Traffic study prioritizes work needed on Williamson Valley Road
Month of prescribed burns planned beginning Oct. 4
Supervisor Springer:

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries