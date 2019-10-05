Arizona woman has baked her way to state fair for 45 years
PHOENIX — A retired Phoenix teacher is entering the Arizona State Fair culinary competition in multiple categories for the 45th consecutive year.
Mary Jane McHenry says competing at the fair has become a special tradition.
She tells The Arizona Republic she finds it calming and rewarding. The baking enthusiast will load up her car Tuesday with at least eight entries, including focaccia made with rosemary from her garden.
McHenry has noticed entries in the fair's culinary and homemaking categories have dwindled over the years.
Fair officials say they're trying to attract younger people with categories like cupcake decorating.
The Arizona State Fair opened Friday and runs through Oct. 27.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: