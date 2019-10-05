OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 05
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona woman has baked her way to state fair for 45 years

This photo taken Sept. 30, 2019, shows Mary Jane McHenry, who has competed in the Arizona State Fair cooking contest 45 years in a row. McHenry will be bringing food like cookies, muffins and focaccia made with rosemary from her garden. (Carly Bowling/The Arizona Republic via AP)

This photo taken Sept. 30, 2019, shows Mary Jane McHenry, who has competed in the Arizona State Fair cooking contest 45 years in a row. McHenry will be bringing food like cookies, muffins and focaccia made with rosemary from her garden. (Carly Bowling/The Arizona Republic via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 1:39 p.m.

PHOENIX — A retired Phoenix teacher is entering the Arizona State Fair culinary competition in multiple categories for the 45th consecutive year.

Mary Jane McHenry says competing at the fair has become a special tradition.

She tells The Arizona Republic she finds it calming and rewarding. The baking enthusiast will load up her car Tuesday with at least eight entries, including focaccia made with rosemary from her garden.

McHenry has noticed entries in the fair's culinary and homemaking categories have dwindled over the years.

Fair officials say they're trying to attract younger people with categories like cupcake decorating.

The Arizona State Fair opened Friday and runs through Oct. 27.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AAEC teacher organizes a regional science fair
Most county fair entries due Sept. 27-30
Deadlines begin Monday for Yavapai Fair
Chefs compete, practice for Culinary Olympics
Most fair entries due between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries