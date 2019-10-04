Yuengling, Hershey collaborate on chocolate-infused brew
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey’s chocolate.
The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.
The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.
It’s the first collaboration for Pottsville-based Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery.
The company says the beer will have “rich chocolate notes” and recommends pairing it with barbecued and smoked meats, cheeses and desserts.
The brew was in development for nearly a year. Yuengling expects it to last until February.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: