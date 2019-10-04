OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Taste of the Wild event benefits the animals, Oct. 6

Come support the animals at the Taste of the Wild event at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. (Heritage Park Zoological Society)

Come support the animals at the Taste of the Wild event at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. (Heritage Park Zoological Society)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 2:28 p.m.

Document

Taste of the Wild event flier

Download .JPG

Come support the animals at the Taste of the Wild event at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

This event will feature restaurants, wineries and breweries from all over Arizona offering tastings from their menus along with music, different types of entertainment, silent auction and raffle with amazing destination and entertainment packages and behind-the-scenes visits and special presentations with some of your favorite animals. The theme this year will be 'The Wild West.'

The proceeds from this fundraiser directly support the animals and education programs at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Click here to purchase tickets to ensure the continued care of these amazing animals.

For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Heritage Park Zoo presents Taste of the Wild event Oct. 6

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Taste of the Wild raises money for zoo sanctuary
Heritage Park Zoo presents Taste of the Wild event Oct. 6
Wet and Wild Water Day at Heritage Park Zoo, Aug. 24
Nonprofit in Brief: Taste of the Wild set for Oct. 6 at Heritage Park Zoo
Taste of the Wild… in the ’70s

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries