Taste of the Wild event benefits the animals, Oct. 6

Come support the animals at the Taste of the Wild event at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

This event will feature restaurants, wineries and breweries from all over Arizona offering tastings from their menus along with music, different types of entertainment, silent auction and raffle with amazing destination and entertainment packages and behind-the-scenes visits and special presentations with some of your favorite animals. The theme this year will be 'The Wild West.'

The proceeds from this fundraiser directly support the animals and education programs at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Click here to purchase tickets to ensure the continued care of these amazing animals.

For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Heritage Park Zoo presents Taste of the Wild event Oct. 6

