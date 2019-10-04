Taste of the Wild event benefits the animals, Oct. 6
Come support the animals at the Taste of the Wild event at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
This event will feature restaurants, wineries and breweries from all over Arizona offering tastings from their menus along with music, different types of entertainment, silent auction and raffle with amazing destination and entertainment packages and behind-the-scenes visits and special presentations with some of your favorite animals. The theme this year will be 'The Wild West.'
The proceeds from this fundraiser directly support the animals and education programs at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Click here to purchase tickets to ensure the continued care of these amazing animals.
For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Heritage Park Zoo presents Taste of the Wild event Oct. 6
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: