Stay away from smelter, stack, tailings, EPA warns

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently has been notified that people, many of whom are children, are playing in and around the Iron King Mine tailings pile and Humboldt smelter properties in Dewey-Humboldt.

The tailings pile is west of Highway 69, and the smelter property is east of Main Street.

“This is dangerous. The smelter stack and nearby building are unstable and unsafe, and anyone near these structures is in danger of severe injury or death should these structures collapse,” states an Oct. 3 news release from Margot Perez-Sullivan of the EPA.

Both the smelter and mine tailings pile pose many dangerous fall hazards, as well as chemical hazards from toxic metals that could pose a health risk.

Perez-Sullivan asks that the public heed posted warnings and stay away from the properties. EPA requests that anyone witnessing people, especially children, near the smelter building to immediately notify the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the EPA.