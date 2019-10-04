Spend the day with the dogs at Dogtoberfest & Adopt-a-Thon, Oct. 6
The Dogtoberfest & Adopt-a-Thon will be held at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Come support the shelter and visit the many great vendors and events including the parade of adoptable dogs, pet/owner look alike contest, best costume contest, demonstrations, blessing of the pets, dog adoptions and more.
Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car with proceeds benefiting the YCSO Sheriff's Jeep Posse.
For more details about event times, demo schedule and other information, visit prescottdog.com/dogtoberfest.html.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, At a Glance: Prescott goes to the dogs.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
