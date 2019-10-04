OFFERS
Shoplifting report leads to felony arrest

Gregory Scott Stanford (Courtesy)

Gregory Scott Stanford (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 5:37 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges on Thursday after he refused to let go of what was believed to be a firearm.

At about 6:45 a.m. on October 3, the Prescott Police Department was called to the Safeway at 450 White Spar Road in regard to a shoplifting that had just occurred. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The officer on scene was given a description of the suspect as well as a license plate number, which identified the driver as 57-year-old Gregory Stanford of California. Officers recognized the suspect from a prior contact in the 1200 block of White Spar Road.

Another officer located the suspect’s vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect failed to pull over and fled the scene. At that time officers did not pursue the suspect, since the initial crime was a misdemeanor offense.

But at about 8:50 a.m., another officer located Stanford in his vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 1200 block of White Spar Road and made contact with him. Stanford was sitting on a park bench. He stood up as the officer approached him and began drinking from a can a beer. As the officer confronted Stanford about the shoplifting, Stanford reached into the pockets of his sweatshirt and attempted to pull an item out of his pocket. But he could not retrieve the item and would not obey the officer’s commands to show his hands. At that point the officer pinned Stanford’s hand to his own body and could then feel what he believed to be the hammer of a firearm.

Stanford was told to release the firearm but he would not, stating “I will not let go of the gun.” Several officers responded to the area to assist and during that time a taser was used to assist in taking Stanford into custody.

Stanford was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on multiple felony charges to include: Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle; Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.

The gun was determined to be a pepper spray gun and was not capable of firing actual live ammunition.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department

