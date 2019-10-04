Prescott Summer Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 5
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 12:12 p.m.
The Prescott Summer Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., parking lot D in Prescott from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 26.
Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market.
Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.
