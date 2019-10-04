Prescott Police seek missing man with Alzheimer's disease

Prescott resident William E. Bonnell, 83, is missing and currently being searched for by the Prescott Police Department, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Lieutenant Jon Brambila.

Bonnell, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and other serious health conditions that are a cause for concern for his welfare and safety, was reported missing by his wife Friday, Oct. 4, and was last seen at 7 a.m. in the area of Scott Drive.

He left his residence in a maroon or dark red 2016 Honda CRV with Arizona license plate AST-2654 and was headed to an unknown destination. He has no other family in the area, but authorities believe he could be trying to drive to Colorado, where his son is currently living, or to Washington, where is daughter is currently living, or in the direction of Wisconsin.

The Prescott Police Department is urging anyone who has seen or sees Bonnell or his vehicle to contact them at 928-445-3132. The department is also currently working with the Department of Public Safety to issue a Silver Alert.

