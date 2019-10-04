Prescott Fire Department lights the night
The Prescott Fire Department and the City of Prescott are joining a national tribute to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” according to a news release from Division Chief Don Devendorf.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and landmarks around the country have been lit up in red during this weekend since 2017 in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the line of duty. This year marks the 38th annual national observation of the memorial weekend and will include services at the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday.
Throughout the week, arrangements were made by the City of Prescott Facilities personnel to illuminate Prescott Fire Stations 71 and 74 as well as Prescott City Hall for the observance. This will continue through this weekend and Fire Prevention Week which runs Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 6-12.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: