Prescott Fire Department lights the night

The Prescott Fire Department and the City of Prescott are joining a national tribute to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” according to a news release from Division Chief Don Devendorf.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and landmarks around the country have been lit up in red during this weekend since 2017 in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the line of duty. This year marks the 38th annual national observation of the memorial weekend and will include services at the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday.

Throughout the week, arrangements were made by the City of Prescott Facilities personnel to illuminate Prescott Fire Stations 71 and 74 as well as Prescott City Hall for the observance. This will continue through this weekend and Fire Prevention Week which runs Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 6-12.