OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Fire Department lights the night

Various locations around Prescott will be illuminated. (Courtesy)

Various locations around Prescott will be illuminated. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 4, 2019 7:37 p.m.

The Prescott Fire Department and the City of Prescott are joining a national tribute to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” according to a news release from Division Chief Don Devendorf.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and landmarks around the country have been lit up in red during this weekend since 2017 in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the line of duty. This year marks the 38th annual national observation of the memorial weekend and will include services at the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday.

Throughout the week, arrangements were made by the City of Prescott Facilities personnel to illuminate Prescott Fire Stations 71 and 74 as well as Prescott City Hall for the observance. This will continue through this weekend and Fire Prevention Week which runs Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 6-12.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Why are the flags at half-staff today, Oct. 7, 2018
Light the Night remembers fallen firefighters Oct. 7-8
Prescott Hotshots honored at national ceremony
Community unites to honor 19 fallen firefighters
Service, silence mark loss of Hotshot crew (VIDEO)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries