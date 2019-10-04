Participate in the Man Against Horse Race, Oct. 5

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride will begin at 6:30 a.m. and will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m.

For more details about the race and to register, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.