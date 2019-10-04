OFFERS
Participate in the Man Against Horse Race, Oct. 5

Horseback riders Troy Eckard and Dayna Weary cross the finish line together in the 2014 Man Against Horse Race near Mingus Mountain outside of Prescott Valley. The 2019 Man Against Horse Race is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 10:29 a.m.

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride will begin at 6:30 a.m. and will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m.

For more details about the race and to register, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.

