Letter: Politicians best interests
Editor:
Regarding the article that appeared in the Daily Courier on September 21, titled Lawmakers.
Ladies and Gentlemen, we again are reading about our lawmakers (politicians), that were voted in to office to represent the citizens of their various districts. We now find that the following politicians (Steve Yarbrough, District 17, Eddie Farnsworth, District 12, and David Gowan, District 14) are serving their own best interests.
Folks, when it is time to vote for these politicians, let us show them how disappointed we are that our best interests are not being served.
Dusty Rhodes
Prescott
