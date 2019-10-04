Lane restrictions set on State Route 89 in Prescott beginning Oct. 8
Updated as of Friday, October 4, 2019 10:03 PM
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions and delays on State Route 89 between State Route 89A and Deep Well Ranch Road for traffic signal work.
The work will require the following restrictions from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
North- and southbound SR 89 between SR 89A and Deep Well Ranch Road will have intermittent lane restrictions with delays of up to 10 minutes. Drivers should consider using Deep Well Ranch Road to Willow Creek Road as an alternate route.
Law enforcement and flaggers will be in place for traffic control.
A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
