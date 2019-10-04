OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lane restrictions set on State Route 89 in Prescott beginning Oct. 8

Map showing location of restrictions. (Courtesy)

Map showing location of restrictions. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 4, 2019 8:38 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, October 4, 2019 10:03 PM

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions and delays on State Route 89 between State Route 89A and Deep Well Ranch Road for traffic signal work.

The work will require the following restrictions from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

North- and southbound SR 89 between SR 89A and Deep Well Ranch Road will have intermittent lane restrictions with delays of up to 10 minutes. Drivers should consider using Deep Well Ranch Road to Willow Creek Road as an alternate route.

Law enforcement and flaggers will be in place for traffic control.

A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott beginning Feb. 19
Plan for delays on Highway 89 between Deep Well Ranch Road, 89A beginning Aug. 19
Widening of Hwy. 89 north of Prescott begins this week
Lane restrictions on Highway 89 in place through June 2019
Closure of Highway 89 in Prescott begins Jan. 16

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries