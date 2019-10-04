Hamilton: Scorsese miniseries, Trump vs. Biden

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump went nuts over the Biden family’s Ukraine deal Tuesday while Hunter’s ex-wife said he’s a coke addict. Rudy hired a Watergate lawyer to defend him for privately investigating Biden on behalf of Trump. This week will surely be the best episode of the Martin Scorsese miniseries.

Kamala Harris joined other candidates Tuesday in demanding that Twitter suspend President Trump’s Twitter account, saying it damages the country. They must be insane. If Democrats succeed in getting Trump’s Twitter account suspended it could get him re-elected for acting more presidential.

Ann Arbor scientists reported Friday that cheese has a protein that releases the same pleasure effect on the brain as cocaine. It’s a problem. If Packers fans remove their Cheese Head hats and go to the games dressed liked Cokeheads, the Oakland Raiders could sue for trademark infringement.

The Detroit Daily News reports a highway electronic sign in Michigan was invaded by hackers Tuesday and the sign ran porn all day. The hackers have been invited to join the state’s tourism board. During rush hour, three hundred people were rear-ended, and a hundred of them were in cars.

L.A.’s very first cannabis restaurant Lowell Farms opened on La Brea Avenue in Hollywood on Monday. They sell food and joints you smoke in the restaurant. I’m a Baby Boomer, so personally, it doesn’t bother me if young people are doing marijuana at the next table, if that’s all they can afford.

Trump lashed out at the whistleblower Wednesday for inciting the impeachment drive against him. The whistleblower turned Trump in to Congress for something he did not say during a phone call the whistleblower didn’t hear. Trump’s just had the craziest week of his presidency till next week.

House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was named by Nancy Pelosi to be the lead dog in the investigation of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader. I guess the idea behind his selection was to frighten the president. Adam Schiff is my favorite member of the Addams Family.

Denver’s Court of Appeals ruled that it is legal for women to go topless in public in the court’s six-state jurisdiction. It includes Southern conservative Oklahoma. I went to college during the streaking years, and I know you don’t need a law in Oklahoma to go topless, you just need to be fast.

The Journal of the American Medical Association touted a weight loss diet that includes fruits and vegetables over the high protein, low-carb Atkins Diet. Doctors say that each piece of bacon you eat takes nine minutes off your life. So, according to my calculations, I died September 3rd, 1847.

Men’s Health magazine published a medical study which reported that men who maintain an active sex life throughout their lives live longer. They polled men asking them what type of sex they like best, and most said the best sex is surprise sex in the morning. Unless of course, you’re in prison.

A Manhattan judge refused a request by R. Kelly to bail himself out of jail Tuesday despite his claim of physical discomfort. The rap star complained that the jail is refusing to allow him to see more than one girlfriend at a time. Is anyone EVER going to teach this guy to use the urinal instead?

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” with Robert deNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci is getting rave reviews from critics. It’s a true Mafia story centered on the most famous and elusive mobsters in the long history of organized crime. Jimmy Hoffa is the world’s Hide and Seek Champion since 1975.