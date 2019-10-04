Church News: Week of Oct. 5, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Elsea Room. http:/www.eck-arizona.org.

In appreciation for the church providing FolkHappens a venue for its dances, a Benefit Contra Dance will be held at First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley Street, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Newcomers, singles, families welcome. Suggested donation - $9 or $6 for members and students.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Worship Services - All are welcome! Contemporary at 9 a.m. and traditional at 11 a.m., Sunday School - children and youth at 9:15 a.m. and adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments served after services. 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-2969 for information.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church: “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 West Hillside Ave., Prescott. Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: morning prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. with evening prayer and Deacon’s Mass 5:30 p.m. Come to our rummage and bake sale today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 4 and 5, Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah Service at 10 a.m., Parashat Vayeilech, Deuteronomy 31:1 - 31:30. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Please join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Oct. 5, Shabbat Shuva, Sabbath of Return, VaYelech, 11 a.m. Torah discussion on returning to mitzvot. Lunch. Oct. 8 Kol NIdre 6 p.m. Prescott. Oct. 9 Yom Kippur Day of Atonement with Yizkor Memorial Service. Please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation at 10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina Street, one block east of courthouse plaza. Join us Sundays 8:45 or 10:30 a.m. for real Bible-based worship. We have great teaching in our three senior adult classes with coffee and snacks at 10:30. Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.

Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis asks you to bring your beloved pets to Davis Hall, where we will have storytelling and a blessing of those beings who bring such joy into our lives.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Annual Blessing of the Animals. Bring your family along with your furry friends to be blessed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Located at 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott. One-, two-, three-, four-, and any-legged or non-legged animal is invited.

Matthew Phillips, Development and Communication Manager of U.S. Vets, will give an update of the needs of the U.S. Vets as it provides crucial services to our homeless and at-risk veterans at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott.

Faith arms believers with Christlike tenacity, equipping to persevere in prayer and joy. Come, join us in worship! Sunday at 10 a.m. Fellowship at 11 a.m. Bible Study at 11:30 a.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org Pastor Mike and the congregation look forward to meeting you.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church. Are you ready to take the next step in prayer? Sister Ann Fitzsimons leads this weekly group prayer series based on Ignatian Spirituality. For more information or to register, contact Henry Cromeek, 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Course – Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church. Care for Our Common Home is discussed from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21. For more information or to register, call or email Sister Ann Fitzsimons, 602-509-9639, srafitzsimons@sacredheartprescott.com or call Glady Miller at 928-778-4952.

Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Where: Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings this fall. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith.

Come and discover the God of your own heart. Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “A Beginning, a Middle and an End.”

American Lutheran Church will celebrate Holy Communion at the traditional worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m., and the contemporary worship services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. All are welcome at the Lord’s table.

Grief Group will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Emotional Wellness will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Free Interfaith Meal Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11. These events are open to all those who wish to attend. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, PV. emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Realms of Glory Ministries hosts Tribe of Judah Ministries, Pastor Guy and Rebekah Gorman from Parker, AZ at Christian Fellowship Church, Prescott, 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and War Rooms of Heaven Workshop Oct. 12 10 a.m. For more information, call 928-717-1710 or visit ROGM on Facebook.

Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 11 and 12, Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Ha’Azinu, Deuteronomy 32:1— 32:52. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

A Rosary rally will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prescott courthouse plaza (south side.) Meet at Goodwin Street by the horse and cowboy statue. Bring a Rosary, water, hat and prayerful heart. We will be praying the Rosary for America.

Ask the Angels from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 12 at Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley Street, 2nd Floor Dance Studio 2, Prescott. Reservations required—seating limited. $10 suggested donation. Call Debby at 928-772-6826 for information. Practical angel messages for all attending.

Senior Expo: Cues to Aging Graciously, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Oct. 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, 928-772-8845. Free admission, breakfast, and blood pressure checks. Handouts and vendors. Registration/breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. healthy skin 9:30 a.m. medication/diabetes, 10:30 a.m. health and wellness, 11:30 a.m. heart.

The “Beautiful Signers” will perform at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Solid Rock Church, 143 S. Cortez.

MOPS is coming to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. MOPS is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten, and will be held the second and fourth Mondays of each month starting from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Contact Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114 for more information.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starts Oct. 22. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Just drop in. Cost is $10, $5 per student. Topics include: What is the mind, karma, faith, impermanence, and Buddhism. Everyone welcome! MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. Handcrafted gift items, homemade baked goods and quilt auction. Light lunch available for purchase both days. A great way to start holiday gift-giving.

The American Lutheran-sponsored Mothers of Preschoolers is having its annual Moms’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. Local moms who have home-based businesses or sell handmade craft items will be featured. Proceeds will support the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that "God is Wild About You." For more information, call 928-710-3912 or email Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Plan now to enjoy a pumpkin bounce house, pony rides, photo booth, hot cider/chocolate bar, and tractor rides at American Lutheran Church’s second annual Trunk or Treat celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All are welcome to join this free family festival! Contact ALC 928-445-4348 for information.

Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon will be leaving from Prescott on Sat., Nov. 2. It is led by Russ Miller, the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. The trip includes entry into the park, lunch, snacks and waters. For information and registration, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.