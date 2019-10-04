Car Cruise-In & Indoor Garage Sale, Oct. 5
Come out to the Cruise-in & Indoor Garage Sale at Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Route 89A in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Check out the vintage cars then vote for your favorite pick in the “People’s Choice Awards”. Go indoors to the Garage Sale and scout out items being sold by participating sellers including miscellaneous treasures that were acquired when Arizona Downs’ owners purchased the Prescott Valley racetrack and don't forget to enjoy the $5 hot dog & root beer float special.
Admission is free. For more information, visit arizonadowns.com.
